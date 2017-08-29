Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Guides: 9 Tips to Get You Started

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle combines two franchises into something totally different: a turn-based strategy game. But don't let the Mario-style graphics and goofy, screaming rabbids fool you. Mario + Rabbids is a deep strategy game in the style of XCOM: Enemy Unknown, and it'll test your strategy skills. To help you transition from mild-mannered plumber to Mushroom Kingdom defender, we've compiled these nine tips to get you in the right mindset.

Kingdom Battle is out now for Nintendo Switch. It sports a season pass, which includes new weapons and a story expansion. For the uninitiated, the game sees you pick a squad of three characters to face a bunch of heinous enemy Rabbids. Its local co-op mode, meanwhile, has you team up with a friend, each controlling a squad of two.

Despite the game receiving poor first impressions when a piece of concept art leaked online, it managed to defy all expectations when it was officially unveiled at E3 2017 this past June. Kindgom Battle has since been well-received by critics. GameSpot's Edmond Tran said the game "triumphs in creating a magical game world that is undeniably delightful" and called it "a consistent delight." Check out our in-depth review for our full thoughts about the game.