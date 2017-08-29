Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Guides: 13 Things We Wish We Knew Before Starting

It's tempting to think that a strategy game featuring Mario would be simple, but Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is anything but. While some of its elements aren't as complex as those in other strategy games, there's plenty of depth hiding in the game, and it can be pretty difficult at times.

There are plenty of little things in Mario + Rabbids that are a bit different from the turn-based strategy titles you might be used to. Here's a list of things you'll want to know before you get started, which can save you time--and maybe a few losses.

Kingdom Battle is out now for Nintendo Switch. It sports a season pass, which includes new weapons and a story expansion. For the uninitiated, the game sees you pick a squad of three characters to face a bunch of heinous enemy Rabbids. Its local co-op mode, meanwhile, has you team up with a friend, each controlling a squad of two.

Despite the game receiving poor first impressions when a piece of concept art leaked online, it managed to defy all expectations when it was officially unveiled at E3 2017 this past June. Kindgom Battle has since been well-received by critics. GameSpot's Edmond Tran said the game "triumphs in creating a magical game world that is undeniably delightful" and called it "a consistent delight." Check out our in-depth review for our full thoughts about the game.