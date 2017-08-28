Mario + Rabbids: 9 Tips to Get You Started

Useful Tips to Know
  2. Don't Forget to Move
  3. Take Your Time
  4. Explore Like Crazy
  5. Don't Buy Weapons Until You Need Them
  6. You Don't Always Need to Kill Every Enemy
  7. Don't Be Afraid to Lose
  8. Customize Your Characters To Your Playstyle
  9. Think About How You Can Use Characters Together
  10. Double Back For More Goodies
Useful Tips to Know

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle combines two franchises into something totally different: a turn-based strategy game. But don't let the Mario-style graphics and goofy, screaming rabbids fool you. Mario + Rabbids is a deep strategy game in the style of XCOM: Enemy Unknown, and it'll test your strategy skills. To help you transition from mild-mannered plumber to Mushroom Kingdom defender, we've compiled these nine tips to get you in the right mindset.

Kingdom Battle is out now for Nintendo Switch. It sports a season pass, which includes new weapons and a story expansion. For the uninitiated, the game sees you pick a squad of three characters to face a bunch of heinous enemy Rabbids. Its local co-op mode, meanwhile, has you team up with a friend, each controlling a squad of two.

Despite the game receiving poor first impressions when a piece of concept art leaked online, it managed to defy all expectations when it was officially unveiled at E3 2017 this past June. Kindgom Battle has since been well-received by critics. GameSpot's Edmond Tran said the game "triumphs in creating a magical game world that is undeniably delightful" and called it "a consistent delight." Check out our in-depth review for our full thoughts about the game.

