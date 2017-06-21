Logitech G433 Headset Unboxing and Impressions

We have the Logitech G433 headset and spent several hours listening to music, playing games, and using these on the go. It's branded as a "lifestyle" headset because of its modular features, light weight, and minimalist design. While it has the makings of everyday headphones, these are ultimately built for gaming.

The G433 can be used with any device with a 3.5mm audio jack, though the USB dongle provides PC users with DTS Headphone:X capabilities.

We'll discuss whether or not its features, audio quality, and ergonomics warrant the $100 USD price tag. But first, let's see what's in the box!