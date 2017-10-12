Leave Akira Alone: Here Are 7 Anime Hollywood Should Adapt Instead

The live-action Akira movie may have a director, with Thor Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi reportedly in talks to take charge. But maybe adapting Akira isn't a good idea to begin with? Hollywood's anime adaptations tend to deviate from the source material, throwing cultural and historical value to the wind, and fans rarely end up happy.

Fortunately, there is a solution, but it involves taking risks with anime titles that may not be as popular as Akira. There are plenty of series with universal appeal that would come without the pitfalls of something as iconic as Akira. Here’s our list of anime that Hollywood should adapt instead of screwing up Akira.