Injustice 2: Our Favorite Epic Gear (So far)

Created by and and on

So Much Gear, So Little Time.
Image 1 of 30
  1. So Much Gear, So Little Time.
  2. Captain Cold Epic Gun: Bankrobber's Best Friend
  3. Deadshot Epic Arms: Elite Assassin's Wrist Magnums
  4. Superman Epic Emblem: Crest Of Unlimited Power
  5. Gorilla Grod Epic Head: Custom Telepathic Refraction Helm
  6. Joker Epic Head: The Last Laugh
  7. Robin Epic Legs: Shock Absorbing Plated Nightwing
  8. Scarecrow Epic Arms: Aichmophobia Scraps
  9. Superman Epic Emblem: Red Son Battle Crest
  10. Swamp Thing Epic Head: The Green Champion's Mask
  11. Wonder Woman Epic Legs: The Blessing Of Purity
  12. Atrocitus Epic Dex-Starr: War of Light Dex-Starr
  13. Bane Epic Head: Mask Of The King Of Kings
  14. Green Arrow Epic Bow: Star City Guardian Bow
  15. The Green Lantern Epic Lantern: Gardner's Lantern Of Pure Will
  16. Harley Quinn Epic Pistols: Circus Freak Firearms
  17. Joker Epic Head: The Daily Reminder
  18. Robin Epic Katana: Batman And Son Sword
  19. Scarecrow Epic Reaping Hook: Spineshatter
  20. Supergirl Epic Emblem: Magnificent Seal of Strength
  21. Wonder Woman Epic Arsenal: Blade-Rimmed Buckler
  22. Black Adam Epic Lightning Orbs: The Emperor Of Kahndaq's Free Energy
  23. Blue Beetle Epic Head: Kha-Ef-Re's Crown
  24. Catwoman Epic Whip: Whipcrack
  25. Cyborg Epic Nova Blaster: Darkseid's Judgement
  26. Dr. Fate Epic Head: Mystical Helm Of Forged Electrum
  27. Green Arrow Epic Bow: The Bow That Took Slade's Eye
  28. Supergirl Epic Emblem: Kryptonian Heritage Shield
  29. Superman Epic Emblem: Seal Of Brainiac
  30. Wonder Woman Epic Arsenal: The Blade Breaker
  31. More Image Galleries You May Like

So Much Gear, So Little Time.

Injustice 2 has landed, and one of the most engrossing aspects of the game is collecting gear for your favorite hero or villain. Gear not only looks cool, but it can also significantly boost a character's attributes.

With nearly 30 characters to choose from, five gear slots apiece, and dozens (if not hundreds) of items to collect, there are countless ways to customize and upgrade your fighter of choice. We've only scratched the surface, but have already discovered a handful of awesome gear that's caught our eye. We've compiled a collection of our favorite items thus far, for characters like Superman, Dr. Fate, and Black Adam, to name a few.

If you're still on the fence regarding Injustice 2, check out our review, or take a look at our footage of high-level battles in the game's chaotic Multiverse mode.

Image 1 of 30