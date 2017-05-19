Injustice 2: Our Favorite Epic Gear (So far)

Injustice 2 has landed, and one of the most engrossing aspects of the game is collecting gear for your favorite hero or villain. Gear not only looks cool, but it can also significantly boost a character's attributes.

With nearly 30 characters to choose from, five gear slots apiece, and dozens (if not hundreds) of items to collect, there are countless ways to customize and upgrade your fighter of choice. We've only scratched the surface, but have already discovered a handful of awesome gear that's caught our eye. We've compiled a collection of our favorite items thus far, for characters like Superman, Dr. Fate, and Black Adam, to name a few.

If you're still on the fence regarding Injustice 2, check out our review, or take a look at our footage of high-level battles in the game's chaotic Multiverse mode.