Injustice 2: 9 Tips You Should Know Before Starting

Tips To Improve Your Heroic Skills
  1. Tips To Improve Your Heroic Skills
  2. Play Story Mode First
  3. Familiarize Yourself With The Lingo
  4. Know Your Combos
  5. Pay Attention To Your Environment
  6. Find Your Style
  7. Use Clash Wisely
  8. Learn to Juggle
  9. Burn That Meter
  10. Don't Forget To Open Your Loot Boxes
Tips To Improve Your Heroic Skills

Typical of most fighting games, Injustice 2 is packed with mechanics and concepts that aren't easy to fully understand at first. That's why we've compiled nine tips to help you understand the basics, find a fighter that works for you, and improve your chances in battle. Click ahead to get a crash course on Injustice 2.

Are there any other useful tips that we don't cover here? Let us know in the comments below.

Injustice 2, the follow-up to the well-received Injustice: Gods Among Us, is out now for PS4 and Xbox One. Its first DLC character pack was recently revealed, which includes: Starfire, Redhood, and Sub-Zero.

For more on Injustice 2, read our in-depth review, or watch our footage of high-level battles in the game's Multiverse mode. You can also check out our feature showcasing our favorite epic gear in the game.

