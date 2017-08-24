How To Build Your Own SNES Classic Emulator

Nintendo’s SNES Classic is all the rage right now. Unfortunately, it isn’t set to launch until September 29, 2017, and it's almost impossible to pre-order right now. Fortunately, we can show you how to build your own little SNES Classic emulator using a Raspberry Pi mini-computer right now.

What You’ll Need

Super Tinytendo Case with Cooling Fan

Raspberry Pi 3 Model B

iBuffalo classic USB gamepad

5V 2.5A power supply

Micro SD card

USB stick

HDMI cable

Philips head screwdriver

Note: We want to strongly state that we do not condone piracy in any way. This means we will not provide ROM download links in this story. It is vital to ensure that you’ve purchased legitimate copies of any ROMs you intend to download.