How To Build Your Own SNES Classic Emulator

Created by on

How To Build Your Own SNES Classic Emulator
Image 1 of 16
  1. How To Build Your Own SNES Classic Emulator
  2. Raspberry Pi 3 Model B
  3. Super Tinytendo Case
  4. iBuffalo Classic USB Gamepad
  5. Canakit 5V 2.5A Raspberry Pi 3 power supply
  6. Micro SD Card
  7. USB stick
  8. The Building Process: Open Up The Case
  9. The Building Process: Prep The Pi
  10. The Building Process: Seat The Pi
  11. The Building Process: Plug In The Case Fan
  12. The Building Process: Close The Case
  13. Download RetroPie
  14. Configure The Controller
  15. Loading ROMs onto your USB stick
  17. More Image Galleries You May Like

How To Build Your Own SNES Classic Emulator

Nintendo’s SNES Classic is all the rage right now. Unfortunately, it isn’t set to launch until September 29, 2017, and it's almost impossible to pre-order right now. Fortunately, we can show you how to build your own little SNES Classic emulator using a Raspberry Pi mini-computer right now.

What You’ll Need

  • Super Tinytendo Case with Cooling Fan

  • Raspberry Pi 3 Model B

  • iBuffalo classic USB gamepad

  • 5V 2.5A power supply

  • Micro SD card

  • USB stick

  • HDMI cable

  • Philips head screwdriver

Note: We want to strongly state that we do not condone piracy in any way. This means we will not provide ROM download links in this story. It is vital to ensure that you’ve purchased legitimate copies of any ROMs you intend to download.

Image 1 of 16
    •   View Comments (1)
    Load Comments