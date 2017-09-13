How To Build A Gaming PC
How to Build a Gaming PC
Building a PC is like putting together an intricate Lego set. We're not only going to show you how to build a PC in this guide, but we'll show you optimal build order to make the process as easy as possible.
All you really need to get started is a Phillips screwdriver, but here are other helpful PC building tools.
Before you begin the building process, keep in mind these tips:
- You don't need an anti-static wrist strap to build a PC, but it's a good idea to touch a metal surface to ground yourself before you begin touching any components.
- When handling processors, you should avoid touching pins and try to grab CPUs from the side.
Parts List
Before we show you how to build a PC, we're going to outline the components we used to build this budget gaming PC.
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200
|GPU
|EVGA GTX 1050
|Motherboard
|Biostar A320MH Pro
|RAM
|Patriot Viper Elite 8GB (2 x 4GB)
|Storage (SSD)
|Kingston A400 120GB
|Storage (HDD)
|WD 1TB Hard Drive
|PSU
|EVGA 430 W1
|Case
|Cooler Master MasterBox Lite 3.1
In the event that you wanted to skip to a certain section, we've highlighted how to install all of the major components in the links below:
- How to install a CPU
- How to install a CPU cooler
- How to install RAM
- How to install a motherboard
- How to install a PSU
- How to install a hard drive
- How to install an SSD
- How to install a graphics card
