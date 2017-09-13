How to Build a Gaming PC

Building a PC is like putting together an intricate Lego set. We're not only going to show you how to build a PC in this guide, but we'll show you optimal build order to make the process as easy as possible.

All you really need to get started is a Phillips screwdriver, but here are other helpful PC building tools.

Before you begin the building process, keep in mind these tips:

You don't need an anti-static wrist strap to build a PC, but it's a good idea to touch a metal surface to ground yourself before you begin touching any components.

When handling processors, you should avoid touching pins and try to grab CPUs from the side.

Parts List

Before we show you how to build a PC, we're going to outline the components we used to build this budget gaming PC.

CPU AMD Ryzen 3 1200 GPU EVGA GTX 1050 Motherboard Biostar A320MH Pro RAM Patriot Viper Elite 8GB (2 x 4GB) Storage (SSD) Kingston A400 120GB Storage (HDD) WD 1TB Hard Drive PSU EVGA 430 W1 Case Cooler Master MasterBox Lite 3.1

In the event that you wanted to skip to a certain section, we've highlighted how to install all of the major components in the links below:

