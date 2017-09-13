How To Build A Gaming PC

Created by on

How to Build a Gaming PC
Image 1 of 26
  1. How to Build a Gaming PC
  2. Install the IO Shield
  3. Prep the motherboard and install the CPU
  5. Install the CPU cooler
  7. Install the RAM
  8. Install case standoffs
  9. Install the motherboard
  11. Install the power supply unit (PSU)
  12. Cable management
  13. Install the hard drive
  14. Install the SSD
  15. Plug in the motherboard power cable
  16. Plug in the CPU power cable
  17. Plug in your case cables
  18. Connect front-panel connectors
  19. Install SATA cables
  21. Install the graphics card
  25. Cable management part continued
  27. More Image Galleries You May Like

How to Build a Gaming PC

Building a PC is like putting together an intricate Lego set. We're not only going to show you how to build a PC in this guide, but we'll show you optimal build order to make the process as easy as possible.

All you really need to get started is a Phillips screwdriver, but here are other helpful PC building tools.

Before you begin the building process, keep in mind these tips:

  • You don't need an anti-static wrist strap to build a PC, but it's a good idea to touch a metal surface to ground yourself before you begin touching any components.
  • When handling processors, you should avoid touching pins and try to grab CPUs from the side.

Parts List

Before we show you how to build a PC, we're going to outline the components we used to build this budget gaming PC.

CPUAMD Ryzen 3 1200
GPUEVGA GTX 1050
MotherboardBiostar A320MH Pro
RAMPatriot Viper Elite 8GB (2 x 4GB)
Storage (SSD)Kingston A400 120GB
Storage (HDD)WD 1TB Hard Drive
PSUEVGA 430 W1
CaseCooler Master MasterBox Lite 3.1

In the event that you wanted to skip to a certain section, we've highlighted how to install all of the major components in the links below:

Related: PC Hardware Explained

Image 1 of 26
    •   View Comments (5)
    Load Comments