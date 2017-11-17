Here's What's Inside PS4's New Skyrim PSVR Bundle

Sony just released and sent us its new Skyrim PlayStation VR bundle. Not only does the package come with a VR version of Bethesda's action RPG, which is also sold separately for $60, but it comes with a slightly updated design that that allows you to plug its included earbuds directly into the headset.

Unlike the first PSVR headset, this newer CUH-ZVR2 model also has a new processor unit that provides a high-dynamic range pass-through for users with HDR TVs, so owners don't have to disconnect it to enjoy HDR content. This bundle is out now and retails for $450. Let's take a look inside the box.