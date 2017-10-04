Hell In A Cell: Match Card And Predictions

Things are about to get hellacious on Sunday, October 8 on the WWE Network when Hell in a Cell puts its stars inside an enclosed steel structure, which someone is bound to jump off the top of--looking at you Shane. The Smackdown brand-exclusive event starts at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT with the Kickoff show starting one hour prior. There are eight matches in total, two of which will take place inside the treacherous Hell in a Cell. Here's who is on the card for the event and our predictions.