Hell In A Cell: Match Card And Predictions

  2. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. The Hype Bros (Kickoff Match)
  3. Randy Orton vs. Rusev
  4. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler
  5. AJ Styles (c) vs. Baron Corbin
  6. The New Day (c) vs. The Usos (Hell in a Cell Match)
  7. Natalya (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
  8. Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
  9. Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens (Hell in a Cell Match)
Things are about to get hellacious on Sunday, October 8 on the WWE Network when Hell in a Cell puts its stars inside an enclosed steel structure, which someone is bound to jump off the top of--looking at you Shane. The Smackdown brand-exclusive event starts at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT with the Kickoff show starting one hour prior. There are eight matches in total, two of which will take place inside the treacherous Hell in a Cell. Here's who is on the card for the event and our predictions.

