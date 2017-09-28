Gigabyte Aero 15 X Review

Up until recently, to squeeze something like a GPU as powerful as the GeForce GTX 1070 into a gaming laptop meant the notebook had to be big and bulky. The mid-range GTX 1060 was the most powerful card you could get into a thin and light form factor. With Nvidia’s new Max-Q line of GPUs, that’s beginning to change. Gigabyte’s Aero 15 X is a slim gaming laptop that manages to squeeze in Nvidia’s venerable GTX 1070. While there are some performance compromises due to the compact form factor, it is still powerful enough to max out most modern graphically demanding games.

Table of Contents

Design

The Aero 15 X uses the same chassis as Gigabyte’s Aero 15 before it. The biggest difference is that it swaps out the GTX 1060 in favor of the aforementioned GTX 1070. This means it uses a premium all-machined aluminum body. It doesn’t flex or creak undesirably like some cheaper laptops on the market. It also has very thin 5mm bezels around its display, which minimizes the notebook’s size. Its overall dimensions measure 14x9.8x.78 inches (356x250x19.9 mm). Coupled with its reasonable 4.6-pound (2.1 kilogram) weight, it’s a very portable gaming laptop.

Its monitor is good, but not great. The Aero 15 X uses a 1080p TN display. TN panels typically don’t offer the same color accuracy or wide viewing angles as more expensive IPS variants, but the viewing angles are surprisingly great here. Since the Aero 15 X is equipped with the GTX 1070, which is a great GPU for 1440p, we would have appreciated a higher resolution panel or at least one with a faster refresh rate than 60Hz. There’s also no G-Sync support, so you don’t get a variable refresh rate display.

We also had a minor gripe with the keyboard. While we like the fact that it features all programmable keys and looks great with its 16.7 million per-key customizable colors, the keys require a little more actuation force for typing than we like. The Elan touchpad works well and supports multi-touch gestures such as two-finger scrolling, zooming, and more, but we do wish it had dedicated left and right click buttons to prevent accidental clicks.

Despite the laptop’s compact size, it offers a good assortment of ports. On the left, it features ports for Ethernet, USB 3.0, HDMI 2.0, combo audio jack, and Mini DisplayPort. To the right, it has two USB 3.0 ports, an SD card reader, and a USB-C port, which supports Intel’s speedy Thunderbolt 3 connection that allows transfer speeds up to 40Gbps.