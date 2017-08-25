Gaming Mouse Review Roundup

Created by on

Introduction
The mice we tested for this roundup
Image 1 of 16
  1. Introduction
  2. Different types of grips
  3. Steelseries Rival 310
  4. Steelseries Sensei 310
  5. HyperX Pulsefire FPS
  6. Logitech G403 / G403 Wireless
  7. Logitech G Pro
  8. Razer Deathadder Elite
  9. G.Skill Ripjaws MX780
  10. Fnatic Gear Clutch G1
  11. Steelseries Rival 700
  12. Steelseries Rival 500
  13. Razer Naga Hex V2
  14. Corsair Scimitar Pro
  15. Mad Catz RAT 6 / RAT 8
  16. Conclusion
  17. More Image Galleries You May Like

Introduction

The right mouse can make the difference between winning and losing. Gamers serious about their peripherals look for top-notch performance, comfortable ergonomics, and features that optimize their gaming experience. Great mice come in all shapes, sizes, and weights; many of these factors will come down to personal preference.

Some mice are specifically designed for FPS or MOBAs, whereas some try to strike a middle ground. To properly evaluate each mouse in this review roundup, we used each one in a competitive match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), and Heroes of the Storm (HOTS) when necessary. We installed the appropriate software and tinkered with programmable buttons for the in-game tests. To keep things consistent, we also used a Steelseries QCK cloth mouse pad for all of our tests. We then critiqued each mouse in three aspects: ergonomics, performance, and value.

We also intend to update this story as we get our hands on additional mice and new iterations of current models.

Image 1 of 16
    •   View Comments (67)
    Load Comments