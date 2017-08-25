Gaming Mouse Review Roundup

The right mouse can make the difference between winning and losing. Gamers serious about their peripherals look for top-notch performance, comfortable ergonomics, and features that optimize their gaming experience. Great mice come in all shapes, sizes, and weights; many of these factors will come down to personal preference.

Some mice are specifically designed for FPS or MOBAs, whereas some try to strike a middle ground. To properly evaluate each mouse in this review roundup, we used each one in a competitive match of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), and Heroes of the Storm (HOTS) when necessary. We installed the appropriate software and tinkered with programmable buttons for the in-game tests. To keep things consistent, we also used a Steelseries QCK cloth mouse pad for all of our tests. We then critiqued each mouse in three aspects: ergonomics, performance, and value.

We also intend to update this story as we get our hands on additional mice and new iterations of current models.