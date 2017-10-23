Gaming Monitors Explained: Panel Types, Refresh Rates, Resolution, And More
Created by Jimmy Thang on
Trying to navigate the sea of gaming monitors is difficult, especially when they're so much display technical jargon to wade through. Adaptive refresh rate? In-plane switching? OLED? What do those terms mean? Let us break them down for you.
Whether you want to play a twitch-based shooter that requires a fast response rate panel or need a display that offers accurate colors so that you can do some photo editing on the side, we'll outline what you should look out for.
Table of contents:
- Size and Resolution
- Ultrawide 21:9 Aspect Ratio Monitors
- Flat vs Curve
- Refresh Rate
- Adaptive Refresh Rate
- Panel Types
- HDR
- Response Time
- Ports
- Adjustable Stand and VESA Mounts
For more relevant PC guides, check out:
Load Comments