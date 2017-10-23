Gaming Monitors Explained: Panel Types, Refresh Rates, Resolution, And More

Trying to navigate the sea of gaming monitors is difficult, especially when they're so much display technical jargon to wade through. Adaptive refresh rate? In-plane switching? OLED? What do those terms mean? Let us break them down for you.

Whether you want to play a twitch-based shooter that requires a fast response rate panel or need a display that offers accurate colors so that you can do some photo editing on the side, we'll outline what you should look out for.

Table of contents:

For more relevant PC guides, check out: