GameTech Support: We Answer Your Hardware-Related Questions
GameTech Support
GameTech Support is a new reader mailbag feature where we answer all of your hardware and tech-related questions.
Table of contents
- Will there be cryptocurrency GPUs that will prevent the over inflation of gaming cards?
- Can you help me put together a cheap gaming PC?
- How do I get HDR working on my PS4?
- When are the next GPUs coming? Also, why should you pay more for a motherboard?
- Is it okay to leave PC parts out?
- Should I always update my GPU driver?
- What is a PWM fan? And can I SLI two different GPUs?
- Can you help me put together a really high-end gaming PC?
- How do I get the sound out of my TV speakers from my PC?
- How much would it cost to build a PC that can run modern games on high?
- Why does the Titan Xp costs so much more than the GTX 1080 Ti?
Do you have any tech-related questions of your own? If so, please leave a detailed question in the comments below to get answers tailored to your specific curiosities.
Note: Questions have been formatted for spelling, grammar, and clarity.
