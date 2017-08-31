Game Of Thrones Seasons 7's Biggest Lingering Questions

Game of Thrones' Season 7 finale, "The Dragon and the Wolf," was one of the show's best episodes yet--despite some issues nagging the season that led up to it. And with Season 7 done, there are only six episodes of Game of Thrones remaining. Let that sink in! It's crazy!

Luckily there are plenty of questions left for Game of Thrones to answer. We may finally know Jon Snow's true identity, where the White Walkers came from, and what can bring down the Wall. But Game of Thrones Season 7 left some questions hanging in the air.

Click through the following slides for our best guesses at their answers.