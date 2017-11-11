Fast & Furious Franchise: How Much Money Did Each Movie Make?

Back in 2001, a little movie came to theaters called The Fast and the Furious, starring Vin Diesel, who was in Pitch Black and Boiler Room the year prior, and Paul Walker, known for his role in Varsity Blues. Little did anyone know that this movie about racing cars, and family--would become the biggest franchise of the 21st century to date. We still have quite a wait for the next two installments in the series, but we are getting a Hobbs and Deckard spin-off. That being said, we're taking a look at every Fast and Furious movie made and ranking them accordingly.

This is dedicated to the memory of Giselle and Han, the true heroes of the Fast franchise. You left us too soon.