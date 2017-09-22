Everything In The SNES Classic Edition Box And Original Comparison

We have the Super Nintendo Classic Edition and we'll show you everything that comes in the box! We also have the original Super Nintendo on hand so you can see the two side-by-side.

This miniature version of the SNES launches on September 29 for $80 USD / £70 GBP / $100 CAD / $120 AUD. It contains 21 pre-loaded games from the original system, including the never-before-released Star Fox 2.

Let's take a closer look at this reimagination of one of Nintendo's greatest consoles of all time.