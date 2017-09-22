Everything In The SNES Classic Edition Box And Original Comparison

What's in the box?
What's in the box?
Image 1 of 20
  1. What's in the box?
  2. Back of the box
  3. Instruction Manual
  4. Folded Poster
  5. SNES Controllers
  6. Shoulder Buttons
  7. SNES Classic Console
  8. Power, Reset, Eject
  9. Controller Ports
  10. Real Controller Ports
  11. Plugging In
  12. HDMI Out, DC Power In
  13. HDMI Cable, AC Adapter, USB Power Cable
  14. Bottom Of The Console
  15. Beside The Original SNES
  16. It's Cute
  17. Can You Tell Which Is The Original?
  18. Everything You Get
  19. Main Menu and UI
  20. Are You Getting A SNES Classic?
What's in the box?

We have the Super Nintendo Classic Edition and we'll show you everything that comes in the box! We also have the original Super Nintendo on hand so you can see the two side-by-side.

This miniature version of the SNES launches on September 29 for $80 USD / £70 GBP / $100 CAD / $120 AUD. It contains 21 pre-loaded games from the original system, including the never-before-released Star Fox 2.

Let's take a closer look at this reimagination of one of Nintendo's greatest consoles of all time.

Image 1 of 20
