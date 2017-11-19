Every Superhero Who's Ever Been In The Justice League, Part 1: Adam Strange To Elongated Man

  2. Adam Strange
  3. Agent Liberty
  4. Amazing Man
  5. Amazing Man
  6. Ambush Bug
  7. Amethyst
  8. Andrew Bennett
  9. Animal Man
  10. Antaeus
  11. The Atom
  12. The Atom
  13. The Atom
  14. August General in Iron
  15. Aquagirl
  16. Aquaman
  17. Aztek
  18. Batman
  19. Batwing
  20. Big Barda
  21. Big Sir
  22. Black Canary
  23. Black Condor
  24. Black Lightning
  25. Black Orchid
  26. Bloodwynd
  27. Blue Beetle
  28. Blue Beetle
  29. Blue Devil
  30. Blue Jay
  31. Booster Gold
  32. Bulleteer
  33. Captain Atom
  34. Captain Cold
  35. Captain Marvel
  36. Catwoman
  37. Clock King
  38. Cluemaster
  39. Coldcast
  40. Congorilla
  41. Crimson Fox
  42. Cyborg
  43. Deadman
  44. Doctor Fate
  45. Doctor Fate
  46. Doctor Light
  47. Doctor Light
  48. Doctor Mist
  49. Donna Troy
  50. Element Woman
  51. Elongated Man
While the Justice League in the latest DC movie features just a handful of heroes, the history of the team in the comic books is a lot more complicated. First created in 1960, over the decades it has seen over 150 members in a wide variety of divisions, offshoots, alternate versions, and reimaginings. From Justice Leagues America, Europe, and International to Justice League Dark and Justice League Elite, through the various timelines and reboots of Flashpoint, New 52, and Rebirth, it all gets a bit complicated.

Here's the first part of our run-down of all the heroes who have been part of this legendary team over nearly 60 years of justice.

