Every Superhero Who's Ever Been In The Justice League, Part 1: Adam Strange To Elongated Man

While the Justice League in the latest DC movie features just a handful of heroes, the history of the team in the comic books is a lot more complicated. First created in 1960, over the decades it has seen over 150 members in a wide variety of divisions, offshoots, alternate versions, and reimaginings. From Justice Leagues America, Europe, and International to Justice League Dark and Justice League Elite, through the various timelines and reboots of Flashpoint, New 52, and Rebirth, it all gets a bit complicated.

Here's the first part of our run-down of all the heroes who have been part of this legendary team over nearly 60 years of justice.