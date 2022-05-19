Every Star Wars Movie And TV Show, Ranked By Metacritic

Metacritic Rating: 66

Metacritic Audience Rating (Rank): 9.1 (2)

The Clone Wars was the beginning of two major seachanges in Star Wars: the rehabilitation of Anakin Skywalker and the rise of Dave Filoni. The Clone Wars gave us 133 episodes across seven seasons, with plenty of time devoted to justifying Anakin's turn to the Dark Side of the Force--something viewers felt was lacking in the prequel trilogy--as well as fleshing out Obi-Wan Kenobi, introducing characters like Ahsoka Tano, and deepening Mandalorian lore. The Clone Wars' high audience ranking shows just how much the series has done to bring the sketches seen in the prequels to life. The Clone Wars also marked one of the first projects heavily influenced by Dave Filoni, who would go on to become one of the major creative minds behind the continuing Star Wars universe.

*Metacritic does not feature individual season scores for Clone Wars.