Every Neo Geo Game On Nintendo Switch (So Far)

Every Neo Geo Game Released on Nintendo Switch (So Far)
  2. Alpha Mission II
  3. Blazing Star
  4. Fatal Fury
  5. Fatal Fury 2
  6. Fatal Fury Special
  7. Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors
  8. Garou: Mark of the Wolves
  9. The King of Fighters '94
  10. The King of Fighters '98
  11. The King of Fighters '99
  12. Last Resort
  13. Magical Drop II
  14. Metal Slug
  15. Metal Slug 2
  16. Metal Slug 3
  17. NAM-1975
  18. Neo Turf Masters
  19. Over Top
  20. Samurai Shodown
  21. Samurai Shodown IV
  22. Sengoku
  23. Shock Troopers
  24. Shock Troopers 2nd Squad
  25. Super Sidekicks
  26. World Heroes Perfect
  27. Waku Waku 7
Hamster Corp. is the Japanese company currently in charge of porting classic Neo Geo games to modern consoles. They've been at it for a while on PSN, but ever since the arrival of Nintendo Switch, releases have been flowing in like water to the convertible console.

What follows is a list of every Neo Geo game released on Switch so far. The Neo Geo library consists of roughly 150 games, and while there's still a ways to go before Hamster Corp.'s Neo Geo output comes close to hitting that milestone, they've already made a significant dent.

When you're done looking through all of the games listed here, head to the comments and give a shout out to your favorite Neo Geo game that's yet to be re-released. You never know who might be listening.

