Every CW Superhero, Ranked From Worst To Best

Every CW Superhero, Ranked From Worst To Best
  1. Every CW Superhero, Ranked From Worst To Best
  2. 46. Hawkgirl (DC's Legends of Tomorrow)
  3. 45. Hawkman (DC's Legends of Tomorrow)
  4. 44. Rip Hunter (DC's Legends of Tomorrow)
  5. 43. Obsidian (DC's Legends of Tomorrow)
  6. 42. Hourman (DC's Legends of Tomorrow)
  7. 41. Dr. Mid-Nite (DC's Legends of Tomorrow)
  8. 40. Stargirl (DC's Legends of Tomorrow)
  9. 39. Guardian (Supergirl)
  10. 38. Miss Martian (Supergirl)
  11. 37. Human Target (Arrow)
  12. 36. Katana (Arrow)
  13. 35. Commander Steel (DC's Legends of Tomorrow)
  14. 34. Jonah Hex (DC's Legends of Tomorrow)
  15. 33. Vixen (Arrow)
  16. 32. Ragman (Arrow)
  17. 31. Deathstroke (Arrow)
  18. 30. Deadshot (Arrow)
  19. 29. Connor Hawke (DC's Legends of Tomorrow)
  20. 28. Speedy (Arrow)
  21. 27. Vixen II (DC's Legends of Tomorrow)
  22. 26. Gypsy (The Flash)
  23. 25. Arsenal (Arrow)
  24. 24. John Constantine (Arrow)
  25. 23. Citizen Steel (DC's Legends of Tomorrow)
  26. 22. Mr. Terrific (Arrow)
  27. 21. Jesse Quick (The Flash)
  28. 20. Black Canary II (Arrow)
  29. 19. Mon-El (Supergirl)
  30. 18. Killer Frost (The Flash)
  31. 17. Wild Dog (Arrow)
  32. 16. The Atom (DC's Legends of Tomorrow)
  33. 15. Overwatch (Arrow)
  34. 14. Captain Cold (DC's Legends of Tomorrow)
  35. 13. Jay Garrick (The Flash)
  36. 12. Firestorm (DC's Legends of Tomorrow)
  37. 11. Heat Wave (DC's Legends of Tomorrow)
  38. 10. Kid Flash (The Flash)
  39. 9. Martian Manhunter (Supergirl)
  40. 8. Vibe (The Flash)
  41. 7. Black Canary (Arrow)
  42. 6. Spartan (Arrow)
  43. 5. Superman (Supergirl)
  44. 4. White Canary (DC's Legends of Tomorrow)
  45. 3. Supergirl (Supergirl)
  46. 2. Green Arrow (Arrow)
  47. 1. The Flash (The Flash)
Every CW Superhero, Ranked From Worst To Best

With four shows so far, the DC Comics universe of heroes on The CW is mighty. Whether it's Team Flash, the Arrow gang, the Legends, of the crew at the DEO on Supergirl, these shows have been populated with so many heroes, that sometimes it's hard to keep straight.

Not all of these superheroes stand out, though. Follow along as we rank every superhero from the Arrow-verse, from worst to best.

