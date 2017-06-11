E3 2017: Wolfenstein 2 Reveal Trailer Breakdown
Created by Alex Newhouse on
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Is Real
After hints and rumors, Wolfenstein 2 was finally revealed at Bethesda's E3 2017 press conference. Bethesda had several things to show off, but the Wolfenstein announcement was the highlight. We saw quite a bit of gameplay alongside cinematics.
As a result, we actually learned quite a bit about the game from this first video. We broke down the trailer to take a closer look at what you might've missed!
