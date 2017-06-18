E3 2017: The 17 Most-Read Stories

Created by on

Image 1 of 18
  2. 17) PS4 Days Gone Trailer Showcases Stealth And Zombies
  3. 16) Destiny 2 Beta Date Confirmed, PC Version Coming Later
  4. 15) Where To Preorder Xbox One X
  5. 14) Here's How Xbox One X Improves Crackdown 3
  6. 13) PS4 Boss Explains Why Sony Won't Do Cross-Play With Xbox
  7. 12) Xbox Boss Reiterates That Console Wars Aren't Productive
  8. 11) Fallout 4 VR Officially Revealed, Coming This Year
  9. 10) Need For Speed Payback Supports Xbox Scorpio/PS4 Pro, But Don't Expect Switch Version
  10. 9) $800 Assassin's Creed Origins Special Edition Unveiled
  11. 8) Dragon Ball FighterZ Second Gameplay Video Is Even More Epic Than The First
  12. 7) Metroid Prime 4 Announced for Nintendo Switch
  13. 6) BioWare's Anthem Confirmed For PS4, Xbox One, PC; Release Date Set For 2018
  14. 5) Far Cry 5 Gameplay Video Descends Into Absolute Chaos
  15. 4) Kingdom Hearts 3 Gameplay Trailer Showcases Massive Bosses, Combat
  16. 3) PSN "Best Of E3" Sale Begins, Lots Of PS4 Games On Sale
  17. 2) Xbox One X Scorpio Release Date Revealed
  18. 1) We Played Star Wars Battlefront 2's Single-Player Campaign
  19. More Image Galleries You May Like

We put up a a lot of content at GameSpot, but nothing comes close to E3. It's not an exaggeration to say that a month's worth of news, videos, and previews go up in the space of a single week. But, during that daunting deluge of content, what rises to the top? We dug through the numbers of the last week to find the top 17 most-read stories on the site.

And there are some definite surprises in this list. While I expected an Xbox One X announcement to be our top story, Microsoft's new console was actually beaten out by a game preview!

Despite the overall lack of interest we typically see from VR content, Bethesda pushed through the noise with a Fallout 4 VR announcement.

And, at least among GameSpot's readers, Super Mario Odyssey was not the number one Nintendo story.

Click through to read the full list, and get caught up on the most popular pieces of content. And if video is more your style, we also have a list of the 14 most-watched videos on the site. And for even more E3 wrap-up content, you can re-live the actual event by catching up on all the news from the press conference; checking out our list of all the new games announced at E3; and reading series of features analyzing the highs, lows, and biggest games of the show.

Image 1 of 18
    •   View Comments (0)
    Load Comments