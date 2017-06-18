E3 2017: The 17 Most-Read Stories

We put up a a lot of content at GameSpot, but nothing comes close to E3. It's not an exaggeration to say that a month's worth of news, videos, and previews go up in the space of a single week. But, during that daunting deluge of content, what rises to the top? We dug through the numbers of the last week to find the top 17 most-read stories on the site.

And there are some definite surprises in this list. While I expected an Xbox One X announcement to be our top story, Microsoft's new console was actually beaten out by a game preview!

Despite the overall lack of interest we typically see from VR content, Bethesda pushed through the noise with a Fallout 4 VR announcement.

And, at least among GameSpot's readers, Super Mario Odyssey was not the number one Nintendo story.

Click through to read the full list, and get caught up on the most popular pieces of content. And if video is more your style, we also have a list of the 14 most-watched videos on the site. And for even more E3 wrap-up content, you can re-live the actual event by catching up on all the news from the press conference; checking out our list of all the new games announced at E3; and reading series of features analyzing the highs, lows, and biggest games of the show.