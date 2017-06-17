E3 2017: Our Favorite RPG And Strategy Games

Created by on

Best Of The Best
  1. Best Of The Best
  2. Assassin's Creed: Origins
  3. Destiny 2
  4. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - On Nintendo Switch
  5. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  6. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  7. Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
  8. South Park: The Fractured But Whole
  9. Total War: Warhammer II
  10. Vampyr
  11. Xenoblade Chronicles II
Best Of The Best

It was a surprising, yet still great year for the RPG genre--and E3 had a number of solid titles on display. Here's our picks for the most interesting and exciting RPG and strategy titles we saw during the week.

