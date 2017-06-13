E3 2017: It Would Cost $1820 To Buy Every Ubisoft Special Edition Announced This Week

Assassin's Creed: Origins and Far Cry 5 are two of the biggest games at E3 2017, and they're shaping up to be exciting open-world adventures. Assassin's Creed looks to be a return to form for the series, while Far Cry 5 takes the franchise to a new, American locale.

But alongside footage and information, Ubisoft has also revealed a ton of special editions for these two games. We thought it'd be interesting (read: ridiculous) to see how much it would cost to buy them all, so we added them all up. We include the standard editions, since the preorder bonuses technically make them limited, as well.

To be clear, this is a completely bonkers idea, and it is absolutely fiscally irresponsible--the more expensive editions generally include the content from the lower ones. You should not buy all of these editions. But it's nonetheless funny to see just how many of them there are, and how much money it would cost to have them all.