E3 2017: Every New Game Announced At E3

New Contenders
  Assassin's Creed Origins
  2. Assassin’s Creed Origins
  3. Anthem
  4. Beyond Good & Evil 2
  5. The Crew 2
  6. Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider
  7. Doom VFR
  8. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  9. The Evil Within 2
  10. Forza Motorsport 7
  11. Kirby
  12. Life is Strange: Before the Storm
  13. Metro Exodus
  14. Metroid: Samus Returns
  15. Metroid Prime 4
  16. Monster Hunter: World
  17. Ori And the Will of the Wisps
  18. Untitled Pokemon Game
  19. Shadow of the Colossus
  20. Skull & Bones
  21. Starlink: Battle For Atlas
  22. Super Lucky's Tale
  23. Transference
  24. A Way Out
  25. Yoshi
  26. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
New Contenders

There were a a multitude of new games announced at this year's E3, like Bioware's new IP Anthem, Monster Hunter: World, Metroid Prime 4, Assassin's Creed: Origins, and more. With so many to keep track of, there's a lot to get excited about for the next two years. That's why we've compiled them all in one place for your reference. Click ahead to check out all the biggest new games announced at E3 2017. Be sure to check back often as we update this feature with more games.

E3 2017 begins today and for the first time ever, the show is open to the public this year, but the show otherwise seems to be largely the same as in the recent past. One notable difference is that things began earlier than usual--EA already held its EA Play press conference on Saturday, while Microsoft's Xbox press conference was a day earlier than usual.

To catch up on everything that was announced during the press conferences, you can check out our roundup of all the announcements. And keep an eye on our hub for more news, videos, and impressions from E3 2017.

