E3 2017: Every Game From E3 That's Coming In 2017

Created by on

E3 Games Coming This Year
Image 1 of 39
  1. E3 Games Coming This Year
  2. Arms
  3. Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy
  4. Splatoon 2
  5. Hey Pikmin
  6. Tacoma
  7. Agents of Mayhem
  8. Sonic Mania
  9. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  10. Madden 18
  11. Yakuza Kiwami
  12. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  13. Life is Strange: Before the Storm
  14. Knack 2
  15. Destiny 2
  16. Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider
  17. Metroid: Samus Returns
  18. FIFA 18
  19. Total War: Warhammer 2
  20. Cuphead
  21. Forza Motorsport 7
  22. The Evil Within 2
  23. Assassin’s Creed Origins
  24. Call of Duty: WWII
  25. Crackdown 3
  26. Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite
  27. Pokken Tournament DX
  28. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  29. South Park: The Fractured But Whole
  30. Super Mario Odyssey
  31. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  32. Super Lucky's Tale
  33. Need for Speed: Payback
  34. Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
  35. NBA Live 18
  36. Gran Turismo Sport
  37. Star Wars Battlefront II
  38. Vampyr
  39. Xenoblade Chronicles 2
  40. More Image Galleries You May Like

E3 Games Coming This Year

While there's a lot of exciting games coming in 2018, there's still plenty set for this year. To help you keep track of what's coming out next year, we've compiled all the biggest games expected to launch after 2017. Click ahead to see all the games confirmed for this year, and be sure to check back often as we update this feature with more games throughout the show

E3 2017 goes from June 13-15 and for the first time ever, the show is open to the public this year, but the show otherwise seems to be largely the same as in the recent past. One notable difference is that things began earlier than usual--EA already held its EA Play press conference on Saturday, while Microsoft's Xbox press conference was a day earlier than usual.

To catch up on everything that was announced during the press conferences, you can check out our roundup of all the announcements. And keep an eye on our hub for more news, videos, and impressions from E3 2017.

Image 1 of 39
    •   View Comments (65)
    Load Comments