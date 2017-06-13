E3 2017: Every Game From E3 That's Coming in 2017 (So Far)

E3 Games Coming This Year
  2. Agents of Mayhem
  3. Assassin’s Creed Origins
  4. Call of Duty: WWII
  5. Crackdown 3
  6. Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy
  7. Destiny 2
  8. Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider
  9. The Evil Within 2
  10. Forza Motorsport 7
  11. Gran Turismo Sport
  12. Knack 2
  13. Life is Strange: Before the Storm
  14. Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite
  15. Metroid: Samus Returns
  16. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  17. Need for Speed: Payback
  18. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  19. Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
  20. Sonic Mania
  21. Super Lucky's Tale
  22. South Park: The Fractured But Whole
  23. Star Wars Battlefront II
  24. Tacoma
  25. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  26. Yakuza Kiwami
While there's a lot of exciting games coming in 2018, there's still plenty set for this year. To help you keep track of what's coming out next year, we've compiled all the biggest games expected to launch after 2017. Click ahead to see all the games confirmed for this year, and be sure to check back often as we update this feature with more games throughout the show

E3 2017 goes from June 13-15 and for the first time ever, the show is open to the public this year, but the show otherwise seems to be largely the same as in the recent past. One notable difference is that things began earlier than usual--EA already held its EA Play press conference on Saturday, while Microsoft's Xbox press conference was a day earlier than usual.

To catch up on everything that was announced during the press conferences, you can check out our roundup of all the announcements. And keep an eye on our hub for more news, videos, and impressions from E3 2017.

