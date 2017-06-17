E3 2017: All The New Amiibo At Nintendo's Booth

At this year's E3, Nintendo's main attraction might have been Super Mario Odyssey, but the developer also revealed a few new Amiibo, and gave us a closer look at some previously revealed sets. We don't know exactly what all of the new Amiibo will do, especially the just-announced Metroid and Odyssey figures, but you can at least take a closer look at them all in the gallery here.

