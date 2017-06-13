E3 2017: All the Hardware We Saw At E3 2017 (Day One)
At this year's E3, Microsoft showed off the Xbox One X. Previously known as Project Scorpio, the console features an 8-core AMD SOC that's capable of delivering six teraflops of GPU performance. This makes it more powerful than the PS4 Pro.
Microsoft announced that the console would launch worldwide for $499.99 on November 7, 2014. Click here for over 20 Xbox One X pictures. We also produced this video where we break down the innards of the console.
Click here for more information on all the games Microsoft showed running on the Xbox One X.
