Dragon Ball Z Characters, Ranked By Power Level

We've ranked our favorite Dragon Ball Z characters from least powerful to most powerful. Only scores based on canonical works--anime, movies, manga and encyclopedias--were considered. Where there were multiple scores for individual characters, we opted for the highest score or broke out the character into multiple stages.

Let's power up and get started. First up: Master Roshi's pet.

Reported power level: .001, as of Dragon Ball Z, Season 1.

His chief attribute is longevity, which is nice, but not especially helpful in a fight.

Image: FUNimation Entertainment