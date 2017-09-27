Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Which Class Is Best For You?

Divinity: Original Sin II is a game full of choices: You have to decide where to go, who to talk to, what to say, and whose house to ransack after you kill the owner and use a tool to rip their face off to create a mask for an undead creature. But before getting into any of the real action, you'll have choices of a different sort to make--namely, what class and race to play.

Much likes its predecessor, Original Sin II lets you choose a pre-made character or completely customize one. It's important to realize that, no matter decisions you make at the outset of your journey, you'll be able to reshape your character over the course of the game. You'll also at one point have the opportunity to rebuild your character from scratch if you regret your decisions.

But that doesn't mean the choices you make at the start don't matter. Original Sin II can be a very difficult game from the get-go, and you'll want to be sure you have a capable character to play with. Choosing from one of the default options and then molding it in the opening hours is a safer path than building one completely from scratch.

And while you are free to create a custom character, you can also opt for an Origin character (whose class and skills you can adjust). These will present you with an established backstory and is thus an excellent way to initially play through the game, though these Origin characters can be encountered and added to your party no matter what you create.

In the gallery ahead, we examine each of the default classes and potential skills you may want to substitute before providing an overview of every Origin character and race. For more, check out our other guides below.