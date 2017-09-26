Divinity: Original Sin 2 Expert Tips

Divinity: Original Sin II is one of the best RPGs of all time. It's also one of the most challenging, with a deep and intricate storyline, tons of quests, and tactical combat that demands the most out of players. Click ahead for some expert tips on how to tackle the game's various challenges, as well as details on what you need to do to become a god in the fantasy land of Rivellon.

Be aware that there are some spoilers in the following slides, so be careful reading on if you don't want some specific situations revealed to you. And if you're not the most experienced player, you can check out our beginner's guide.

For more about Divinity: Original Sin II, be sure to read our review. The game is out now for PC, but it's been in Steam Early Access for almost a year. It's the sequel to our 2014 PC Game of the Year, Divinity: Original Sin, and it netted over $2 million from 40,000 fans on Kickstarter. It features over 1,200 characters, all of them fully voice-acted.