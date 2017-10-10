Divinity: Original Sin 2 - 10 Essential Crafting Recipes

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is out now, and reviewer Brett Todd described it in GameSpot's review as "one of the most captivating role-playing games ever made." It's also a very robust game, which means it can be difficult to learn all its intricate systems.

In particular, the crafting system in Divinity: Original Sin 2 requires a lot of trial and error. That can be intimidating when you're trying to navigate its many menus and learn how everything works. But you're in luck; click forward to see 10 of the more useful--and interesting--crafting recipes you'll want along your adventure.

