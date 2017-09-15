Destiny 2 Wishlist: 16 Improvements, Changes, And Additions We Still Want To See

Destiny 2 has been out for over a week now, and while many players have run through everything it has to offer so far--including the Raid--it's something that we'll be playing for months, if not years. It makes numerous improvements over its predecessor, and yet there are still a variety of areas where it could be even better.

We know Bungie is in this for the long haul, with multiple DLC expansions and other free updates on the way--Activision has even enlisted additional studios to help ensure new content arrives on a more routine basis than in Destiny 1. That's good news, because in addition to more content, there are other tweaks, adjustments, and refinements we want to see. In the gallery above, we run through 16 such items on our wishlist.

Destiny is out now on PS4 and Xbox One, with a PC version slated for release on October 24. You can read our thoughts on the game in our Destiny 2 review diary, with our full review coming soon. To get the most out of the game, check out our roundup of Destiny 2 guides, tips, and tricks.