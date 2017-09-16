Destiny 2: Top 11 Exotic Weapons

There are a multitude of powerful Exotic weapons in Destiny 2 that are each packed with unique characteristics and attributes. With so many Exotic weapons to discover, it can be tough to figure out which ones are worth keeping. To help you narrow down your choices, we've highlighted 10 Exotic weapons that we believe to be the best in the game (for now).

We're still digging deep into Destiny 2, but there are some basic things you should know (and habits from Destiny 1 you might need to break). Those include not waiting to decrypt Engrams and saving some of your Upgrade Points. You can check out more in our Destiny 2 beginner's guide.

For more game guides, including breakdowns of the three classes, along with our skill and ability galleries for the various subclasses, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 guides and walkthroughs page to keep up with happening in the online world of the Guardians.