Destiny 2 PvP: Crucible Beginner's Guide

Destiny 2 has arrived on PS4 and Xbox One, and nearly two weeks after launch, it's now complete with the Raid, Trials of the Nine, and everyone's favorite merchant, Xur.

While much of Destiny 2 is cooperative, you can enter the Crucible to go head-to-head against your fellow Guardians. A lot of the time, this means flexing FPS muscles you don't use in PvE. If you're new to the Crucible and a little bit intimidated, click forward for our best tips to start strong.

For more Destiny 2 guides, including breakdowns of the three classes and skill and ability galleries for the various subclasses, be sure to check out our Destiny 2 guides and walkthroughs roundup. You can also read our full review.