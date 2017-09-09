Destiny 2 Post-Game: How To Farm and Get Raid Ready

You just beat Destiny 2. But while you've killed countless enemies and collected a respectable amount of Legendary and Exotic loot, you know that the "real" game has only just begun. In addition to cleaning up all of the adventures, clearing out your weekly quests, and attending strikes spread out across the galaxy, you also have to get ready for the Raid.

Destiny 2 offers a lot of content post-game, but raids are the pinnacle. Highly challenging, and highly rewarding, they also demand a lot of preparation and time. In order to help you maximize your post-game experience in Destiny, we're highlighting some tips in this guide to help you make the most of your post-game farming.

If you're new to the game, or if you just haven't beaten the final mission yet, beware that there are spoilers in the pages ahead.