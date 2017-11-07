Destiny 2 Faction Rally Guide - All The New Gear, Weapons, And Rewards Revealed

Once again, Destiny 2's Faction Rallies are live on the PS4, Xbox One, and--for the first time ever--PC. For the uninitiated, Faction Rallies are an opportunity to earn exclusive rewards ranging from weapons and armor to shaders. In order to do this, you must pledge yourself to one of three factions and fight in its name.

To join a faction, head to the Traveler and talk to one of the three leaders. Arach Jalaal (Dead Orbit faction) and Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult) can be found in the Hangar, while Executor Hideo (New Monarchy) is tucked away in the Bazaar.

To obtain the items they have, you'll need to trade them for Rewards Tokens, which you earn by destroying supplies found in Lost Sectors or doing Public Events, Crucible matches, strikes, and the Raid. This gallery will help you locate each of the leaders and also show you what gear they have to offer.

In related news, a Destiny 2 PC-only update was released ahead of the debut of Faction Rallies. Bungie has released the 1.0.6.2 hotfix, which is intended to resolve a technical issue that cropped up with a previous patch.