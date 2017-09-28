Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - See All The Gear, Weapons, And Rewards

Everything You Need To Know About Destiny 2's Faction Rallies
Image 1 of 79
  1. Everything You Need To Know About Destiny 2's Faction Rallies
  2. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Executor Hideo (New Monarchy)
  3. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Executor Hideo Location
  4. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - New Monarchy Powerful Weapon
  5. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - New Monarchy Gear
  6. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - New Monarchy Gear
  7. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - New Monarchy Gear
  8. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - New Monarchy Gear
  9. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - New Monarchy Gear
  10. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - New Monarchy Gear
  11. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - New Monarchy Gear
  12. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - New Monarchy Gear
  13. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - New Monarchy Weapons
  14. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - New Monarchy Weapons
  15. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - New Monarchy Weapons
  16. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - New Monarchy Weapons
  17. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Arach Jalaal (Dead Orbit)
  18. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Arach Jalaal Location
  19. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Dead Orbit Powerful Weapon
  20. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Dead Orbit Gear
  21. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Dead Orbit Gear
  22. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Dead Orbit Gear
  23. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Dead Orbit Gear
  24. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Dead Orbit Gear
  25. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Dead Orbit Gear
  26. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Dead Orbit Gear
  27. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Dead Orbit Gear
  28. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Dead Orbit Weapons
  29. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Dead Orbit Weapons
  30. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Dead Orbit Weapons
  31. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Dead Orbit Weapons
  32. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Laksmhi-2 (Future War Cult)
  33. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Laksmhi-2 Location
  34. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Powerful Weapon
  35. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear
  36. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear
  37. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear
  38. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear
  39. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear
  40. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear
  41. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear
  42. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear
  43. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear
  44. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear
  45. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Weapons
  46. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Weapons
  47. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Weapons
  48. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Weapons
  49. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear (Titan)
  50. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear (Titan)
  51. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear (Titan)
  52. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear (Titan)
  53. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear (Titan)
  54. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear (Titan)
  55. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear (Warlock)
  56. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear (Warlock)
  57. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear (Warlock)
  58. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear (Warlock)
  59. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear (Warlock)
  60. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear (Warlock)
  61. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Future War Cult Gear (Warlock)
  62. Destiny Faction Rallies - Dead Orbit Gear (Warlock)
  63. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies -- Dead Orbit Gear (Warlock)
  64. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies -- Dead Orbit Gear (Warlock)
  65. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies -- Dead Orbit Engram (Warlock)
  66. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Dead Orbit Gear (Warlock)
  67. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies - Dead Orbit Gear (Warlock)
  68. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies Gear
  69. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies Gear
  70. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies Gear
  71. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies Gear
  72. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies Gear
  73. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies Gear
  74. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies Gear
  75. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies Gear
  76. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies Gear
  77. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies Gear
  78. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies Gear
  79. Destiny 2 Faction Rallies Gear
Destiny 2's Faction Rallies are now live, bringing with them exclusive rewards packages including weapons, armor, and shaders. Three factions are currently available, each of which you can pledge your allegiance to and hence work towards those rewards.

To join a faction, simply talk to its leader in the Traveler. Arach Jalaal (who represents the Dead Orbit faction) and Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult) are situated in the Hangar, while Executor Hideo (New Monarchy) is currently in the Bazaar. You can see their locations and what gear they have to offer (that we've gotten our hands on so far) in this gallery, along with the exclusive "powerful" weapon that each one offers.

You can obtain these items by trading them for Rewards Tokens, which you earn by "destroy supplies in Lost Sectors and doing Public Events, Crucible matches, strikes, and the Leviathan Raid." The Powerful weapon, meanwhile, will be sold to all players next week for 50,000 glimmer, though members of the winning team will only need to part with 1,000 glimmer. The winner will be named at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST on October 3 (3 AM AEST on October 4 in Australia). For more, check out the latest Destiny 2 update 1.0.3 patch notes or our Destiny 2 raid guide.

Image 1 of 79