Destiny 2: All The Warlock Voidwalker Skills

The Warlock comes prepared with a whole assortment of new skills and abilities, but sometimes you just need to fall back on the old and reliable skills that helped you out in the past. In Destiny 2, the Voidwalker subclass makes a return, along with a few notable upgrades.

Along with the Stormcaller, and the brand new Dawnblade subclass, the Voidwalker returns with the focus on Void energy damage, along with the powerful and room clearing Nova Bomb, which is just as satisfying as ever.

Here's a quick breakdown of all the skills and traits for the Voidwalker subclass, and for more info on everything related to the Warlock and the other classes, check in with our guides below for all things happening with Destiny 2.