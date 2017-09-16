Destiny 2: 15 Most Beautiful Locations

Destiny 2 is a good looking game, and like its predecessor, it's packed with an abundance of breathtaking locations. From the innermost chambers of the Pyramidion to the landing of the Leviathan, there's a lot to admire. That's why we've gathered shots of the 15 most beautiful areas in the game for your viewing pleasure. Click ahead to check out the most stunning locales best Destiny 2 has to offer.

