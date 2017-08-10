Debunking Popular PC Myths

8-10-17 Update: We've updated this article and debunked an additional eight PC myths.

One of the best things about the web is that it gives everyone a voice. Before Al Gore "invented the Internet," there didn’t exist such a readily available platform for so many people to share their ideas and experiences. It’s empowered a generation with a wealth of instantly attainable knowledge, because as everyone knows, everything on the Internet is true, right?

Not so fast. The web is a wonderful resource, sure. It’s also a breeding ground for misinformation. Just because somebody posted something on an online forum doesn’t automatically make it true, but like rumors, bad information has a way of spreading until it’s accepted as fact. We don’t have the time or wherewithal to correct all of the misinformation floating around cyberspace, but we do want to put to rest some of the most persistent PC myths that just refuse to die. Join us as we take these myths behind the shed and give them the Old Yeller treatment.