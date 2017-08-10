Debunking Popular PC Myths

Setting the record straight once and for all
  You Need to Wear an Anti-Static Wrist Strap to Build or Modify Your PC
  2. You Need to Wear an Anti-Static Wrist Strap to Build or Modify Your PC
  3. You Shouldn't Use an AMD GPU with an Intel CPU
  4. More RAM Equates to Faster Performance
  5. You Can Get More Video RAM by Adding a Second Graphics Card
  6. More, Larger Fans Equate to a Louder PC
  7. It's Okay to Buy a Cheap PSU
  8. An SSD Isn't Worth it for a Budget Gaming Rig
  9. You Can't See Aliasing Issues on 4K Monitors
  10. Never Use a Magnetic Screwdriver In Your PC
  11. Windex is Best For Cleaning Your Monitor
  12. Cleaning Your Registry Improves Performance
  13. A Good Antivirus Program Will Keep You Protected From All Malware
  14. More Cores Means Faster Performance
  15. Defrag Your Drive and Defrag Often
  16. PCs are Dead/Dying, We’ve Entered the Post PC Era
  17. Never Buy a Prebuilt PC, It’s Always Cheaper to Build Your Own
  18. PC Gaming is Too Expensive, It’s Better to Get a Console
  19. I Need a 1,000W Power Supply!
  20. Overclocking is Never Worth the Risk
  21. You Can’t Game on a Linux PC
Setting the record straight once and for all

8-10-17 Update: We've updated this article and debunked an additional eight PC myths.

One of the best things about the web is that it gives everyone a voice. Before Al Gore "invented the Internet," there didn’t exist such a readily available platform for so many people to share their ideas and experiences. It’s empowered a generation with a wealth of instantly attainable knowledge, because as everyone knows, everything on the Internet is true, right?

Not so fast. The web is a wonderful resource, sure. It’s also a breeding ground for misinformation. Just because somebody posted something on an online forum doesn’t automatically make it true, but like rumors, bad information has a way of spreading until it’s accepted as fact. We don’t have the time or wherewithal to correct all of the misinformation floating around cyberspace, but we do want to put to rest some of the most persistent PC myths that just refuse to die. Join us as we take these myths behind the shed and give them the Old Yeller treatment.

