DC Films: How Much Money Did They Make At The Box Office?

DC started their films off strong back in the late '70s; however, the way comics and films work has all changed. Everyone wants to have their own cinematic universe, and DC is slowly working on putting it all together.

While the company's film universe is new, its role in Hollywood is not. It's had some huge hits and misses since 1978, when Superman released. Some of these films set box office records while others were buried and forgotten. We thought it would be fun to take a look at how much money DC's films made in theaters, from worst to best, with adjustment for inflation.

Box office numbers and information came from IMDb and Box Office Mojo.