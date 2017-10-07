Creepiest Chucky, Beetlejuice, And Pinhead Collectibles At NYCC 2017

This past week, New York City hosted its Comic-Con at the Javits center, which has quickly turned into one of the biggest shows of the year. Seeing as though Halloween is right around the corner, we checked out the Mezco Toy booth to see what spooky figures and collectibles the company had to offer. They had a ton of stuff ranging from Chucky to Pinhead to Annabelle, and here's some of the coolest horror movie collectibles Mezco had to offer.

If you're interested in picking some of these up yourself, check out Mezco's website.