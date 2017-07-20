Cosplayer Jessica Nigri And The Lich King Highlight Blizzard’s Comic-Con Presence

Blizzard has shown up to this year's San Diego Comic-Con with a limited-time shop known as the Ice Cream Citadel. While the place serves a variety of frozen treats, it also houses the infamous Lich King sitting upon on his Frozen Throne, as well as famous cosplayer Jessica Nigri dressed up as his pet dragon, Sindragosa. We got the opportunity to scope out the place and take photographs for your viewing pleasure. Click ahead to take a closer look.

