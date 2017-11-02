Check Out This Awesome $200 Akira Manga Box Set

For the longest time, the manga version of Katsuhiro Otomo's Akira had never received an English-language release where it reads from the traditional Japanese right-to-left format. This has finally changed thanks to publisher Kodansha Comics, which has released a box set for the critically acclaimed series to commemorate its 35th anniversary.

This $200 box set includes hardcover versions of all six volumes of the manga series; each volume contains colored art on the inside cover as well as a newly designed spine. It also comes with the rare Akira Club hardcover art book, which contains a collection of alternate art not seen in the published editions of the series. Lastly, rounding out the package is an exclusive patch with the iconic pill design.

The Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set is available now. Those interested in picking it up can purchase it from most major booksellers, like Amazon and Barnes & Noble.