Check Out This $200 Bioshock 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition Statue

It's hard to believe, but it has been a little over a decade since BioShock first released for Xbox 360 and PC. To commemorate this milestone for the first game and the series as a whole, game publisher 2K is releasing a special BioShock 10th Anniversary Collector's Edition, which includes a copy of BioShock: The Collection and an incredibly detailed Big Daddy and Little Sister statue.

The statue itself lights up; both the Big Daddy's and Little Sister's eyes glow yellow when turned on. In addition, the Big Daddy sports a motorized drill complete with special audio sound effects that play upon activating it.

Priced at $200, the BioShock 10 Anniversary Collector's Edition releases November 14 for PS4 and Xbox One. Those interested in picking it up can only pre-order it at GameStop and the 2K online store. Be wary; only 5,200 copies of this special edition exist, so if you're eager to purchase it, make sure to snatch it quick.