Check Out These 10 Phoenix Variant Covers Coming To Marvel Comics

After being dead for more than a decade, Jean Grey is returning to comics this December. The five-issue miniseries Phoenix Resurrection, by writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Leinil Yu, brings this iconic character back into the X-Men fold, just 11 months before X-Men: Dark Phoenix releases in theaters.

To celebrate her return, Marvel will be releasing 21 variant covers for its other comic series featuring the title characters under the power of the Phoenix Force. The publisher revealed 10 of the images recently in a press release, and these variant covers will be available in addition to the main covers for each book. If you're interested in picking these up, contact your local comic shop to order them.